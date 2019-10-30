Quebec to impose values test for new immigrants

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is moving forward with its contentious plan to impose a values test on future newcomers.

The announcement was made in the province’s Official Gazette of Quebec, a government publication released on Wednesday.

“I think it’s important when you settle in a new society to understand its values,” Premier François Legault told a crowd of reporters.

As part of the plan, new immigrants to Quebec will have to pass a values test starting Jan. 1, 2020.

READ MORE: Trudeau affirms Quebec’s right to ‘test’ new immigrants but won’t comment on the ‘values’ part

The exact details of the test have not yet been revealed, but immigrants will be expected to obtain “an attestation of learning about democratic values and the Quebec values expressed by the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

A passing grade for the exam is 75 per cent in order to obtain a Quebec Selection Certificate, which falls under the province’s jurisdiction. Immigrants are able to apply for permanent residency under the federal government once they have that certificate.

In the case of failure, an applicant can take the test again after two weeks. If they fail twice, they will have to take a class.

The values test for newcomers was a pledge made by the Coalition Avenir Québec during the provincial election campaign in 2018.

2:15 Montreal protesters rally in the rain against Bill 21 Montreal protesters rally in the rain against Bill 21