Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec to impose values test for new immigrants

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 9:37 am
Updated October 30, 2019 10:12 am
Quebec Premier François Legault's government will put a values test in place for immigrants.
Quebec Premier François Legault's government will put a values test in place for immigrants. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian PRess

The Quebec government is moving forward with its contentious plan to impose a values test on future newcomers.

The announcement was made in the province’s Official Gazette of Quebec, a government publication released on Wednesday.

“I think it’s important when you settle in a new society to understand its values,” Premier François Legault told a crowd of reporters.

As part of the plan, new immigrants to Quebec will have to pass a values test starting Jan. 1, 2020.

READ MORE: Trudeau affirms Quebec’s right to ‘test’ new immigrants but won’t comment on the ‘values’ part

The exact details of the test have not yet been revealed, but immigrants will be expected to obtain “an attestation of learning about democratic values and the Quebec values expressed by the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

A passing grade for the exam is 75 per cent in order to obtain a Quebec Selection Certificate, which falls under the province’s jurisdiction. Immigrants are able to apply for permanent residency under the federal government once they have that certificate.

In the case of failure, an applicant can take the test again after two weeks. If they fail twice, they will have to take a class.

The values test for newcomers was a pledge made by the Coalition Avenir Québec during the provincial election campaign in 2018.

Montreal protesters rally in the rain against Bill 21
Montreal protesters rally in the rain against Bill 21
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsImmigrationCoalition Avenir QuebecFrancois LegaultCAQQuebec immigrationQuebec GovernmentCanada ImmigrationQuebec ImmigrantsQuebec values testQuebec Selection CertificateValues Testimmigrant values test
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.