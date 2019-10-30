Controversy erupts over slowed-down ABC song remix: ‘This is how riots begin’

Send this page to someone via email

Seven years after the alphabet song got a slowed-down remix from a children’s music channel on YouTube, the internet is declaring: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

One of the first songs most kids learn in school is the ABC song, which teaches the alphabet’s order.

For years, the “LMNOP” portion has been sung so quickly that some joke the five letters are actually one.

However, many of those who learned the original tune are disapproving of its remix, which appears on the Dream English Kids YouTube channel. The Dream English version alters the trademark melody of the children’s song, causing the tempo of the “LMNOP” section and the final three letters to be slowed down.

Though it’s been years since the song — which now has over six million views — was released, comedian Noah Garfinkel ignited a debate when he tweeted out the sing-song video, writing: “They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining [sic].”

Garfinkel’s original post has since garnered more than 27,000 retweets and over 6,000 responses.

Fellow comedian Nicola Foti responded to his tweet: “This is disgusting and appalling and something must be done about it.”

this is disgusting and appalling and something must be done about it — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) October 26, 2019

Many Twitter users are struggling to come to terms with the changes to the childhood song.

Writer Beth McColl tweeted: “This does not slap in the slightest,” while another person wrote: “At first I just couldn’t follow along after ‘m,’ now I just can’t read.”

Some have discounted the new version’s existence completely, with one Twitter user declaring: “Nope. Us sane people will continue to say ‘ELLEMENOPEE.'”

“‘They’ can pry the original LMNOP out of my cold dead hands,” one person wrote in a tweet that received more than 2,000 likes and 91 retweets.

Another tweet reads: “This is how riots begin.”

The alphabet song is sung to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, another nursery rhyme children learn at an early age. The melody is based on the French folk song Ah, vous-dirai je, Maman and is often misattributed to Mozart, who composed a variation of the tune.

American music publisher Charles Bradlee used the song to help children learns their ABCs, copyrighting the tune in 1835.

To this day, the alphabet song is sung in many languages across the world, and is the standard song in French, German and Arabic.

