Vote for the best jack-o’-lantern in Global Calgary’s 2019 Great Pumpkin Carve-Off

In the spirit of Halloween, the Global News Morning Calgary team is vying for your votes in the 2019 Great Pumpkin Carve-Off.

Dallas Flexhaug, Leslie Horton, Jordan Witzel and Matthew Conrod have each carved their own pumpkins (except for Horton, who carved an orange pepper), and now all you need to do is cast your ballot for your favourite in the poll below.

Dallas Flexhaug’s Calgary Stampeders pumpkin (left) and Leslie Horton’s pepper pumpkin (right). Global News

Jordan Witzel’s big-mouth pumpkin (left) and Matthew Conrod’s kissing emoji pumpkin (right). Global News

Voting will remain open until 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, then the winner will be revealed at the end of Global News Morning Calgary on Halloween.

