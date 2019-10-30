Vote for the best jack-o’-lantern in Global Calgary’s 2019 Great Pumpkin Carve-Off

In the spirit of Halloween, the Global News Morning Calgary team is vying for your votes in the 2019 Great Pumpkin Carve-Off.
Dallas Flexhaug, Leslie Horton, Jordan Witzel and Matthew Conrod have each carved their own pumpkins (except for Horton, who carved an orange pepper), and now all you need to do is cast your ballot for your favourite in the poll below.
Voting will remain open until 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, then the winner will be revealed at the end of Global News Morning Calgary on Halloween.
More from Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS