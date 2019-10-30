Man arrested after single-vehicle crash at Montreal construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s was arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into a construction site in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

According to police, the driver of a compact SUV lost control of the vehicle while travelling on Bélanger Street near Viau Boulevard.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron says officers found the vehicle and then the suspect, who was reportedly located close to the scene of the collision.

Bergeron says the suspect was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired and leaving the scene.

No charges have been laid so far in connection with the crash.

Despite extensive damage to the vehicle, police say no one was injured.

