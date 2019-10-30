Menu

Canada

Man arrested after single-vehicle crash at Montreal construction site

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 8:06 am
Updated October 30, 2019 8:08 am
Police apprehend suspected driver.
Police apprehend suspected driver. TVA

A man in his 30s was arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into a construction site in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

According to police, the driver of a compact SUV lost control of the vehicle while travelling on Bélanger Street near Viau Boulevard.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron says officers found the vehicle and then the suspect, who was reportedly located close to the scene of the collision.

READ MORE: 4 injured in a crash involving 6 cars on Décarie Boulevard

Bergeron says the suspect was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired and leaving the scene.

No charges have been laid so far in connection with the crash.

Despite extensive damage to the vehicle, police say no one was injured.

