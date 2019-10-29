Saskatoon, Regina mayors hold talks with Trudeau following election

Send this page to someone via email

The mayors of Saskatoon and Regina have heard concerning calls about Western alienation and are bringing them forward to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Tuesday morning, Charlie Clark and Michael Fougere spoke with Trudeau after the Liberals won a minority government last week.

However, the Conservatives swept Saskatchewan, and almost all of Alberta.

Clark noted that it’s important Saskatchewanians feel like Ottawa hears their concerns and acts on them.

“We don’t want people to have that sense of growing alienation. We want to have communities here feeling and seeing a strong sense of hope for the future and a federal government that’s listening and understanding that,” Saskatoon’s mayor said.

Fougere echoed those sentiments and added there are concerns about the western Canadian economy, specifically natural resources and agriculture.

“I also urged that he continue to speak soon with the premier and engage in a conversation with him about what are the next steps to bridge that gap to ensure we have the right policies in place that respect the growth of western Canada,” he said.

Clark added that he doesn’t want to exclude the Premier and will continue speaking with Scott Moe to make sure Saskatchewan issues are being brought up.

He noted Trudeau should keep in touch with all municipal, provincial and First Nations leaders to hear about how federal issues are being tackled on the ground.