Crime

Thunder Bay man charged after alleged assault with machete

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 5:36 pm
City police say they were called to the scene on Monday evening after the incident at a local business.
City police say they were called to the scene on Monday evening after the incident at a local business. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont.  – A Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a machete on a man who tried to intervene in an argument taking place in a public parking lot.

City police say they were called to the scene on Monday evening after the incident at a local business.

Police allege a man and woman were arguing inside a truck before stepping outside.

They say a man then witnessed the driver of the truck shove the woman against the vehicle and decided to step in to help her.

They allege the truck driver responded by taking a machete out of the truck, running towards the victim and threatening him.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver is now charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
