German Shepherd puppy loses front limb after falling from pickup truck near Williams Lake

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA says a young German Shepherd’s gruesome injuries are a reminder of why it is illegal to transport dogs unsecured in the back of a pickup truck.

Veterinarians were forced to amputate one of Chilli’s legs after she fell from the bed of a truck near Williams Lake recently. The owner surrendered her to the agency.

That fall left the seven-month-old pup with a front leg torn at the shoulder, under her chest and down the inside of the leg, the SPCA said.

The agency said the muscles from her chest to her shoulder were also severed, she suffered multiple severed arteries and her skin was torn off of her upper forearm.

The BC SPCA says Chilli will need several weeks to recover before she is available for adoption. BC SPCA

“Chilli had such deep wounds all along her leg that the limb was beyond repair and she required an emergency amputation to save her life,” said BC SPCA Williams Lake & District Branch manager Liz Dighton in a media release.

Chilli is now recovering, but the SPCA said her suffering was avoidable and is a reminder of why transporting unsecured pets in a pickup truck bed is against the law.

The agency says if you do need to transport a dog in the back of a truck, the best way is inside of a crate that’s secured in the centre of the truck box.

The SPCA is also collecting donations to cover the cost of Chilli’s emergency surgery and care, which is estimated at more than $4,200.

Officials say she’ll need at least several weeks of recovery before she’s available for adoption.

“This young lady is super-friendly and sweet,” said Dighton.

“She enjoys cuddles and is so careful to be gentle when around people. We really hope that people are able to donate towards her emergency surgery.”