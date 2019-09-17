SPCA investigating after trio of dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The BC SPCA is making a public appeal after finding three dogs apparently shot dead in a Prince George ditch.

The organization says the dogs — a black, male French bulldog, a fawn-coloured female pug and a black and tan female miniature pincher — were found on Sept. 16, near the intersection of Damms Road and Willow Cale Road.

The SPCA says all three appear to have been shot in the head, but their bodies have been sent for forensic pathology to learn more.

“The dogs appeared to be in good condition and well cared for, so it is confusing that they would have been killed in such a disturbing manner,” said BC SPCA regional manager of cruelty investigations Dr. Teresa Cook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC SPCA’s provincial call centre at 1-855-622-7722.

