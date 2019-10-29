Menu

Cannabis

Quebec passes law to raise legal age for cannabis to 21

By Kalina Laframboise The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 4:20 pm
Customers line up at a government cannabis store in Montreal on Oct. 18, 2018.
Customers line up at a government cannabis store in Montreal on Oct. 18, 2018. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government’s contentious cannabis legislation that will impose some of the strictest rules in Canada has been adopted by the province’s National Assembly.

Bill 2 raises the legal age to consume and purchase recreational marijuana from 18 to 21.

The change will come into effect as of January 2020.

READ MORE: Quebec to offer legal cannabis at $4.49 a gram, beating grey-market price

The proposed legislation was tabled last December shortly after the Coalition Avenir Québec won the provincial election and formed government.

Concerns and excitement loom as Canada marks one year of cannabis legalization
Concerns and excitement loom as Canada marks one year of cannabis legalization

The federal law legalizing cannabis consumption sets the minimum age at 18 but gives provinces the power to increase it. In all other provinces and territories, the legal age is 18 or 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister, has said in the past that he was worried about marijuana’s effects on the still-developing brains of young adults.

READ MORE: Quebec cannabis sales raked in $71 million in first year

Earlier this month, the Legault government promised to launch a legal challenge after a court struck down parts of its cannabis law banning citizens from growing their own recreational marijuana.

In September, a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled the province’s legislation infringed upon the jurisdiction of the federal government.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsMarijuana legalizationQuebec CityCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQlegalizationQuebec CannabisBill 2Lionel CarmantCannabis in QuebecQuebec cannabis age
