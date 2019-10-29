Menu

Crime

Large fight near downtown London high school sends 5 to hospital: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2019 4:11 pm
The intersection of Dundas and Maitland streets.
The intersection of Dundas and Maitland streets. Google Maps

London police are investigating after a major brawl near a downtown London high school on Tuesday sent five people to hospital, including a youth with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the scene outside of a commercial plaza at Dundas and Maitland streets around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a large disturbance involving multiple people.

Few details are known, but police said a male youth was located at the scene and was hospitalized for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Four other males — two youths and two adults — were also hospitalized but for minor injuries, police said.

An official with the Thames Valley District School Board confirmed to Global News that students were involved in the incident, but had no further information. H.B. Beal Secondary School is located just east of Maitland Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said with the number of people present at the time, witnesses are being asked to come forward to help in the case.

Those with information are being asked to contact 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

