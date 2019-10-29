Around 50,000 pumpkins in Waterloo region this Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region estimates that 50,000 pumpkins will be on display this year for Halloween.

Once the candles are extinguished on Thursday night, that will leave an estimated 200 metric tonnes of organic waste.

READ MORE: Halloween 2019 — The best celebrity costumes so far

The region is asking residents to keep the pumpkins and reuse the orange orbs rather than send them to landfill sites.

It recommends a couple of options for pumpkin disposal.

4:44 Last-minute Halloween costumes from your own closet Last-minute Halloween costumes from your own closet

Waterloo residents should consider chopping the pumpkins into pieces and putting them into backyard composters.

READ MORE: Halloween 2019 — Southern Ontario forecast to get wet, warm, windy weather

They can also chop them up and place them into green bins or set them out on top of or beside them on regularly scheduled trash collection day.

Story continues below advertisement

The region asks that any non-organic additions to your jack-o’-lantern be removed before you send it to the trash.