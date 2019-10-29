Menu

Canada

Around 50,000 pumpkins in Waterloo region this Halloween

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 3:52 pm
The Waterloo Region estimates that 50,000 pumpkins will be on display this year for Halloween.

Once the candles are extinguished on Thursday night, that will leave an estimated 200 metric tonnes of organic waste.

The region is asking residents to keep the pumpkins and reuse the orange orbs rather than send them to landfill sites.

It recommends a couple of options for pumpkin disposal.

Waterloo residents should consider chopping the pumpkins into pieces and putting them into backyard composters.

They can also chop them up and place them into green bins or set them out on top of or beside them on regularly scheduled trash collection day.

The region asks that any non-organic additions to your jack-o’-lantern be removed before you send it to the trash.

