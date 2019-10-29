BC Liberals target MLA Jinny Sims’ riding with flyers asking about RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Liberals are distributing a flyer to all households in NDP MLA Surrey-Panorama riding asking what the NDP is hiding when it comes to an ongoing RCMP investigation of Sims.

Sims resigned as Minister for Citizens’ Services on Oct. 4 after Premier John Horgan said he learned that a special prosecutor has been appointed to oversee an RCMP investigation into the MLA.

Nearly a month later, Sims has still not been contacted by the Mounties.

“Since the fourth of October, which is when I first heard I got a call from the premier’s office, no one has contacted me,” Sims says.

Sims says “it’s unfortunate” the BC Liberals are targeting her riding with the flyer.

The one page flyer, which was sent by mail, points fingers at Sims and Horgan for not providing information to the public, information the politicians insist they don’t have.

“I am not trying to cover anything up. I do not know anything. Everything I know has already been shared,” Sims said.

Vancouver lawyer Robert Peck has been appointed as the special prosecutor to assist the RCMP investigation into Sims “and others.”

Sims was previously accused of writing support letters for travel visas to be issued to 10 Pakistani individuals.

Former employee Kate Gillie also claimed that Sims spoke openly about being promised campaign donations for writing the letters.

Gillie — who was fired on Feb. 22 after working for Sims in her constituency office for six weeks — also alleged Sims told staff to bypass Freedom of Information laws by communicating through WhatsApp and personal email addresses, rather than official email addresses.

BC Liberal Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Stephanie Cadieux says the Liberals are hoping constituents will call the premier and ask for answers as to why their MLA is under investigation.

“There is a lot of mystery around this,” Cadieux said.

“We have a cabinet minister who has resigned under a criminal police investigation and no one knows why. Her constituents deserve an answer as to why she is under investigation and how she continues to serve.”