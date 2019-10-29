Saskatchewan to phase in open market for cannabis retail in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is hoping to weed out black market cannabis suppliers with a phased-in open market system for retail permits, starting next spring.

The province announced its plan during question period at the legislature on Tuesday.

Fifty-one original permit holders were decided by a lottery process prior to marijuana legalization in October 2017.

The number of permits within a given Saskatchewan community — and not all communities were eligible — was based on population size.

Regulated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), proponents were also only allowed one permit per jurisdiction.

“A year has passed since legalization and most of the initial retailers are now serving customers in their communities,” said SLGA Minister Gene Makowsky in a news release Tuesday.

“We believe opening the market to more retailers will help meet customer demand, while also helping discourage competition from unlicensed stores.”

Beginning in April 2020, SLGA will accept applications for cannabis retail permits in Saskatchewan communities with less than 2,500 people.

At this time, proponents will also be able to apply for permits in communities previously identified as eligible, but which did not proceed.

Following that, in September 2020, SLGA will accept applications for stores in all communities — regardless of population size.

According to SLGA, communities will still be able to opt out of having a cannabis retail store.

Those interested in becoming retailers must meet SLGA’s permitting requirements, including a good character check, inventory tracking and store security.

They will also need to meet local municipal requirements, including zoning.

Permitted retailers will still continue to receive their cannabis supple from permitted wholesalers and federally-licensed producers in Saskatchewan.