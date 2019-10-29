London Knights complete goalie swap with Sarnia

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights have added some experience in net, while parting ways with 19-year-old netminder Jordan Kooy.

The Knights sent Kooy and a conditional third round pick in 2024 to the Sarnia Sting, adding 20-year-old goalie Dylan Myskiw to the team.

“Dylan is [a] veteran player that brings a lot of experience as a starting goalie to the team. He started 45 regular season games for the Oil Kings last season and led his club to the conference finals before being defeated by the eventual WHL champions,” said Mark Hunter, general manager of the Knights, in a team press release Tuesday morning.

Myskiw is originally from Winnipeg and spent the past three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

He became a popular discussion around OHL fans after being claimed by the Sarnia Sting after clearing WHL waivers.

Kooy spent parts of four seasons with the Knights, compiling 34 wins in 66 games in London. He was a 7th round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 draft.

“When you have the opportunity to acquire a top tier goaltender it is something you need to explore. Jordan is looking forward to a fresh start and we are happy that circumstances allowed us to go out and make this move,” said Nick Sinclair, General Manager of the Sarnia Sting.

Both goalies provide a wealth of experience, but Kooy does have one more year of OHL eligibility than Myskiw. As an overage player, this will be Myskiw’s last year in the league, while Kooy would be eligible next season.

While Myskiw hasn’t played this season, he’s been practicing with the Sting and could make his Knights debut this weekend. London hosts Erie Friday, and travels to Oshawa on Sunday.

It’s not the first time London has looked to the WHL for improvement. Shane Collins finished his junior career with the Knights in 2017-18 after four seasons out west. In 2015-16, Brendan Burke, son of former NHLer Sean Burke, played his last season of junior hockey in London after playing in the WHL.

