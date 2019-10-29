Edmonton kids with autism practise for Halloween

Featuring characters like skeletons, demons and scary clowns, Halloween is known to be a frightening and thrilling time for trick or treaters. But for some kids with autism, it can be a particularly stressful night.

Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton held a practice trick-or-treat event for kids on Monday to get them used to the sights and sounds.

READ MORE: Mom overwhelmed by response to post calling for blue buckets to raise autism awareness

“Our kids have a really hard time with Halloween because it’s scary, it’s unpredictable and it’s out of routine — there’s scary costumes and lots of noise,” executive director Terri Duncan said.

“It’s really hard for our kids to manage Halloween in general.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

About 120 kids dressed up and knocked on doors at the centre.

Sharon Secondcost’s daughter has autism and finds the event helps prepare her for the big night.

“Now she is able to come to the houses and see what to expect, how to knock,” Secondcost said. “She just learned how to knock and see that she can’t just walk in, so it helps give her the guidelines. Tweet This

“My daughter has no vocabulary, so a lot people will try to encourage her and try to [get her to] say ‘trick or treat,'” she added. “[They will say], ‘You’re not getting the candy unless you say please,’ [but] she is unable to, so I am her voice.”

The hope is that the kids will learn from this event, as well as those who are giving out candy, so they will be patient with kids.

READ MORE: Tips on how to make Halloween more accessible for children with autism

“If you’re noticing on Halloween that there is a child that is not able to say ‘trick or treat’ or a child who doesn’t say ‘thank you’ or might not be wearing a costume, understand that they might have autism and… [this] might be a challenge for them, and that’s OK,” Duncan said.

“Kids that are having trouble saying ‘trick or treat’ are still kids who can get candy too.”