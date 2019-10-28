Trans Mountain adds thousands of new positions for pipeline expansion project

Send this page to someone via email

Trans Mountain is beefing up their workforce.

In a news release, the company says 2,200 new positions have been added since Sept. 30 for the expansion project, with a focus on Indigenous, regional and local workers.

Among the positions added include heavy equipment operators, engineers and construction managers.

The project, which would see the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby twinned, has encountered several obstacles since the federal government purchased it for $4.5 billion in from Kinder Morgan.

After receiving cabinet approval, the Federal Court of Appeal overturned the Liberals’ decision in August 2018, citing environmental concerns and a lack of consultation with Indigenous peoples.

Following further work, cabinet approved the expansion for a second time in June.

Despite opposition to the project from the federal Greens and NDP, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised the project will go forward.

The project has received strong backing from provincial leaders across Canada, including former Alberta premier Rachel Notley and the province’s current leader, Jason Kenney.

“Without market access to global energy markets, we are massively underselling one of our country’s greatest assets,” said Kenney in June.