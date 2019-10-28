B.C. inquiry into money laundering comes to the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Commission of Inquiry into money laundering in B.C is about to hear from concerned residents in the Okanagan.

The second of five province-wide meetings will take place in Kelowna on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

B.C Premier John Horgan announced a public inquiry into money laundering in May.

Horgan said his government has decided to use the public inquiry to get to the bottom of how money laundering has seeped into the housing market, luxury car market, and casinos.

The Cullen Commission is made up of a team of eight lawyers, who are being tasked to gather feedback from B.C. residents.

According to a government website, there is a widespread belief, which is supported by those with relevant knowledge and expertise, that money laundering is well-established and wide-ranging in British Columbia. Several recent studies and reports, as well as media coverage, have brought this state of affairs to light.

The inquiry will the examine the impact of money laundering on various economic sectors, including gaming and horseracing, real estate, financial institutions and money services, the corporate sector, luxury goods and professional services.

In Kelowna, the meeting takes place at the Best Western Hotel on Highway 97 N from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information on the meetings.