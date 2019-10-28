Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

York police search for suspect after 96-year-old Markham woman choked unconscious

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 3:43 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MARKHAM, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they’re looking for a man after a violent attack on a 96-year-old woman.

York Regional Police say the alleged assault took place at a home in Markham, Ont., last week.

They allege the woman was beaten, choked unconscious, and eventually taken to hospital where she remains today.

READ MORE: Man charged after hate-motivated assault in Newmarket: police

Police allege the suspect in the case is someone the woman knew, but did not provide further details.

They say they’re looking for a 26-year-old man with ties to Toronto and Mississauga, Ont.

Police are encouraging the man to turn himself in and any members of the public with information on the case to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceSenior AssaultedMarkham AssaultSenior Assault Markham
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.