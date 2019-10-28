York police search for suspect after 96-year-old Markham woman choked unconscious

Send this page to someone via email

MARKHAM, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they’re looking for a man after a violent attack on a 96-year-old woman.

York Regional Police say the alleged assault took place at a home in Markham, Ont., last week.

They allege the woman was beaten, choked unconscious, and eventually taken to hospital where she remains today.

Police allege the suspect in the case is someone the woman knew, but did not provide further details.

They say they’re looking for a 26-year-old man with ties to Toronto and Mississauga, Ont.

Police are encouraging the man to turn himself in and any members of the public with information on the case to come forward.

