Toronto children’s program helps to enhance expressive language through imaginative play

There’s a program in Toronto that allows children who are language delayed the opportunity to grow through imaginative play.

“I got into speech pathology probably in a backwards mode,” recalled Dr. Karen Halpern, a speech language pathologist. “I did do theatre as a kid and I also began doing sign language as a child.

“The use of sign language was a whole engagement of your body and your facial expressions, so that became very important to me. When I went into a structured speech therapy program, that words structured is definitely not something that applies or appeals to me.”

Halpern said she believes that every child deserves the chance to be innovative and that’s exactly what children get to do each week at “Language Buddies Adventures.” It is one of the many programs offered at Speech Therapy Toronto, a private clinic where children thrive in a fun, supportive, therapeutic environment.

“When I started the program, it was because a client of mine was looking for something,” explained Lisa Altman Strub, founder and clinical director at Speech Therapy Toronto. “There was no other program that targeted specifically verbal children that don’t talk well enough.”

“Today, kids are over-programmed with academics and told what to do, when to do it, how to do it and so their ability to be innovative and think out of the box isn’t prevalent anymore,” said Halpern. “So when it comes to children with language disorders or speech articulation when we use drama and improve, the kids are less worried about doing it right or wrong, and they’re simply doing it while having a blast.”

Each week Halpern takes the children on a fun-filled themed adventure using crafts, stories and songs to enhance expressive language and social skills. The goal is to move the language along while helping each child build their vocabulary.

“We’re looking to provide a service for children who are otherwise falling through the cracks,” said Strub. “Children who have mild to moderate expressive language delays so they’re talking and they’re in regular classrooms, but they are not accessing funding because they are not severe enough yet they still need therapy.”

The program allows each child to practice talking in the group throughout being fast-paced.

“That’s a big issue for them because they don’t have enough language to communicate with their peers in a typical setting,” explained Strub.

“Whether it’s occupational therapy or speech therapy children are always being told to sit and do, these are kids who need a chance to just be,” said Halpern. “When I see children in the group spontaneously interacting with each other, I know I’ve done my job.”