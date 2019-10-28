Vernon physiotherapist expected to enter guilty plea in sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C. physiotherapist charged with 16 counts of sexual assault, involving 16 different complainants, is expected to enter a guilty plea to at least some of the charges he faces.

Stephen Witvoet, 46, is scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court at 2 p.m. Monday for an intended guilty plea.

The number of charges Witvoet is facing has grown significantly after police put out a public appeal for information earlier this year.

Witvoet was originally charged with two counts of sexual assault back in December 2017.

Almost a year and a half later, in early June of this year, two additional sexual assault charges were added, bringing the total charges to four.

At that time, police put out a public appeal for information and said Witvoet had been working as a physiotherapist in Vernon for 14 years starting in 2005.

“We believe given the length of time he has been practicing, there may be potential victims who have not already reported to the police, we are asking those people to come forward now,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett in a June media release.

Subsequently, Witvoet was charged with 12 more counts of sexual assault, bringing the total number of sexual assault charges to 16.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have taken place in the Vernon area between 2009 and 2018.

As Witvoet’s legal cases move through the court system, the College of Physical Therapists of B.C. has also moved to limit the scope of his practice.

In July, it imposed seven conditions on him, including a ban on treating female patients, pending the outcome of an investigation and any discipline process.

The college said it was limiting Witvoet’s practice because of two charges of sexual assault in connection with two female patients “for conduct that occurred while he was engaged in the practice of physical therapy.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.