Woman gets kicked out of casino, allegedly drives motorhome into it for revenge

Send this page to someone via email

A woman sought revenge on a casino that kicked her out by allegedly driving her motorhome into it.

North Las Vegas police spokesperson Eric Leavitt said a 50-year-old woman was kicked out of the Cannery casino in Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Jail records show that Jennifer Stitt, 50, was arrested on Oct. 25 for attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon. The crash happened around 6 a.m., the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stitt is being held at the Las Vegas Detention Center on US$100,000 bail.

READ MORE: ‘We were so proud of him’ — Friends rally around family of Calgary man killed in motorcycle crash

According to the Review-Journal, a 66-year-old custodial worker was outside the building at the time and was critically injured. They’re expected to make a full recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver reportedly kept her foot on the gas pedal after her vehicle got stuck in the entrance, Leavitt told KVVU-TV. Employees allegedly had to remove the woman from the RV to stop her.

“A little bit farther and it would have been into the table games … And she kept gassing it,” Leavitt told the Review-Journal.

David Strow, vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming, which owns the Cannery, told the publication the company is “obviously very concerned for the welfare” of the employee who was injured.

0:52 Video shows officers chasing stolen police car in Ohio before deadly crash Video shows officers chasing stolen police car in Ohio before deadly crash

“We are staying in touch with the team member and their family to make sure they get the best of care,” Strow said in a statement.

San Diego resident Stefan Meeder drove from California to Las Vegas to help a friend whose truck had broken down.

Little did he know he’d witness what appeared to be a scene from a movie.

“I pull up and it looks like something right out of a movie,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“You can’t believe someone would drive such a lime green, 1972 RV right through the front door of the Cannery.”

Story continues below advertisement

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca