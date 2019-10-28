Menu

Politics

Anti-carbon tax gas stickers staying, Ontario government says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 1:41 pm
A gas pump displays an anti-carbon tax sticker in Toronto on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
A gas pump displays an anti-carbon tax sticker in Toronto on Thursday, August 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Ontario’s energy minister says the government’s anti-carbon tax stickers will stay up on gas pumps across the province because people need the information the decals provide.

Greg Rickford says no gas station owners have been fined for failing to display the stickers, and inspectors are currently only issuing warnings.

The stickers have been criticized as forced speech by opposition politicians and Ontario’s Chamber of Commerce who have called on the government to stop the program.

READ MORE: Law for placing anti-carbon tax stickers at Ontario gas pumps now in effect

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has been waging a legal and public relations battle against Ottawa’s carbon pricing since taking power last summer.

Ford said in August that voters would determine the fate of the legal challenge on the Oct. 21 federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

But last week, following the federal Liberals’ re-election, the Tories said they would proceed with the court challenge of the tax.

Ontario gas pump sticker violators will face fines, says Ford
Ontario gas pump sticker violators will face fines, says Ford
© 2019 The Canadian Press
