Charges laid in connection to pair of weekend stabbings, say London police

A London man, 20, has been arrested after two people were left with minor injuries in separate stabbing incidents in the city’s northeast end.

Officers say the stabbings happened about 15 minutes apart on Friday evening.

The first case began around 6:20 p.m. when investigators say a male victim was inside a business in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street. Police say he was approached by an unidentified man who stabbed the victim, leaving him with minor injuries. The suspect fled on foot heading northeast.

Then at roughly 6:35 p.m., officers say another male victim was inside his home in the area of Belfield Street and Norwood Avenue when an unidentified man entered the residence. Police say the victim confronted the suspect, who then stabbed him before taking off on foot heading north. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Just after 7 p.m., police say a man tried to steal a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street, but was unsuccessful and ran away, this time heading east.

Police say 20-year-old Brandon Haine was arrested early Saturday morning in relation to a breach of recognizance and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft under $5,000.

He’s also charged with assaulting police after London police report an officer was punched in the face while the suspect was being transferred to the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.