Police search for suspect linked to 2 stabbings, attempted car theft in northeast London

London police say the search is on for a suspect after two people were left with minor injuries in separate stabbing incidents in the city’s northeast end.

Officers say the stabbings happened about 15 minutes apart on Friday evening.

The first case began around 6:20 p.m. when investigators say a male victim was inside a business in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street. They were approached by an unidentified male suspect who allegedly stabbed the victim, leaving him with minor injuries. The suspect fled on foot heading northeast.

Then at roughly 6:35 p.m., officers say another male victim was inside his home in the area of Belfield Street and Norwood Avenue when an unidentified male suspect entered their residence. The victim confronted the suspect, who then allegedly stabbed him before taking off on foot heading north. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Then at around 7:05 p.m., police say a male suspect tried to steal a vehicle in a parking lot back in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street, but was unsuccessful and once again ran away, this time heading east.

Investigators say they believe the suspect in all three cases is the same male. He’s been described as white, between 16 and 20-years-old and was wearing a teal blue baseball cap with a shield on it. He had blond hair sticking out from under his hat. The suspect was also wearing a navy blue or dark grey hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, pants, running shoes and was carrying a black satchel.

Officers say they’re actively searching for the suspect and they’re asking members of the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 911 instead.

If you have any information related to the case you’re asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).