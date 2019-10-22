London police lay aggravated assault charge in connection with east end stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged a man with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident on Monday.

Few details have been released, but police say two men were involved in a “physical altercation which left one male requiring medical attention for a stab wound.”

The incident happened in the area of Dundas and Egerton streets, police say, and one man was taken into custody.

Police have not released the age of those involved, the extent of the injuries inflicted, or the time of the incident.

