Crime

London police lay aggravated assault charge in connection with east end stabbing

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2019 5:04 pm
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have charged a man with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident on Monday.

Few details have been released, but police say two men were involved in a “physical altercation which left one male requiring medical attention for a stab wound.”

The incident happened in the area of Dundas and Egerton streets, police say, and one man was taken into custody.

Police have not released the age of those involved, the extent of the injuries inflicted, or the time of the incident.

