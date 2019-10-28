Menu

Crime

RCMP look to identify man accused of sexual assault in Burton, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 12:48 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 12:49 pm
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man in this sketch. He is suspected of committing a sexual assault in Burton, N.B. HO/New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a man suspected of committing a sexual assault.

On Monday, police released a sketch of a man suspected in a sexual assault on Oct. 16, 2017.

READ MORE: Man arrested after BC Ferries worker allegedly sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The Mounties say the incident occurred in the morning near the cemetery along Route 102, near the Burton Bridge in Burton, N.B.

Police say the suspect was described as being relatively tall with a stocky build and a light complexion. He had short brown hair, green eyes and a square face.

The man reportedly told the victim that his name was Ethan Morehouse, although the RCMP’s investigation has determined that was likely not his real name.

Story continues below advertisement
Halifax woman seeks review of alleged police mishandling of her sex assault case
Halifax woman seeks review of alleged police mishandling of her sex assault case

At the time of the assault, the man was driving a grey or blue car with grey leather seats.

Police say he spoke English to the victim.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may recognize the man in the sketch or the name he used, or have any information about the incident to call them at 506-473-3137 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Sexual Assault New Brunswick RCMP New Brunswick Crime Burton
