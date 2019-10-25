Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker allegedly sexually assaulted aboard vessel

By Sean Boynton and Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:00 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 10:15 pm
The Coastal Celebration sailing off B.C.s coast in an undated file photo.
The Coastal Celebration sailing off B.C.s coast in an undated file photo. BC Ferries

A man was arrested Tuesday after a BC Ferries worker was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a vessel, the Crown corporation and the workers’ union both confirm.

According to BC Ferries, the incident occurred on the Coastal Celebration while it was docked at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal in Delta.

“We take every report seriously. BC Ferries has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” a statement from the corporation said.

READ MORE: Tired of dealing with abuse, BC Ferries workers call on company for change

A spokesperson confirmed to Global News the incident involved sexual assault.

Kevin Hall, labour relations officer for the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union (BCFMWU), confirmed Delta police were called and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“A traumatic incident, but our members are physically OK,” Hall said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement
BC Ferries employees speak out about abuse
BC Ferries employees speak out about abuse

Hall said the incident was once of three “significant” instances of abuse against ferry workers in the last two weeks.

The union has gone public with its concerns about worker abuse, which includes daily instances of verbal and physical assault, and is making it a key element of its contract renegotiation talks.

Hall commended BC Ferries for taking appropriate measures to address the abuse.

READ MORE: Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries worker injured aboard vessel at Horseshoe Bay

“For our part, once all facts are established and the investigation is complete we hope the assailant will be dealt with, with every available measure,” Hall added.

Delta police says it was called out to a vessel Tuesday and a man was arrested on warrant from another police agency.

Long ferry waits expected for Canada Day weekend
Long ferry waits expected for Canada Day weekend

The force could not confirm whether the man was also being investigated for sexual assault.

In its statement, BC Ferries noted it does not tolerate abuse against workers and will contact police for assistance when necessary.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual Assaultsex assaultBC FerriesSex crimeBC ferryCoastal Celebrationbc ferries passenger sexually assaults workerbc ferries sex assaultbc ferries workerbc ferries worker sexual assaultbc ferry sex assaultbc ferry workers unionBCFMWUsexual assault workplace
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.