Traffic

2 women hit by vehicle near The Junction with serious injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 11:21 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue, near Runnymede Road, just after 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that two women were hit. One woman suffered serious injuries and the other woman has life-threatening injuries.

Police said St. Clair Avenue West between Mould Avenue and Runnymede Road is closed in both directions for the investigation.

