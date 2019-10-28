2 women hit by vehicle near The Junction with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue, near Runnymede Road, just after 10 a.m.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that two women were hit. One woman suffered serious injuries and the other woman has life-threatening injuries.

Police said St. Clair Avenue West between Mould Avenue and Runnymede Road is closed in both directions for the investigation.

COLLISION: St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road @TPS11Div. Info – called 10:04am, two pedestrians struck, ambulances on scene. Road closures – both directions on St. Clair between Mould Avenue and Runnymede Road. @TrafficServices on scene. #GO2080632 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement