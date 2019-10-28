Man taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision in the city’s east end on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:29 a.m.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said there are partial closures in the area due to an investigation, including all eastbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue East.
