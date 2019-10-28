Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 7:31 am
An aerial photo from the scene at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
An aerial photo from the scene at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East. Global News

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:29 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 seriously injured in crash involving fire truck and vehicle in Scarborough — police

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said there are partial closures in the area due to an investigation, including all eastbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue East.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto ParamedicsToronto crashpedestrian hitDon Mills RoadEglinton Avenue Eastpedestrian hit torontoToronto pedestrian hitDon Mills and Eglintonpedestrian hit Don Mills and Eglinton
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.