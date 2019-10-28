Man taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:29 a.m.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said there are partial closures in the area due to an investigation, including all eastbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue East.

COLLISION: Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, @TPS33Div. Info – called 6:29am, pedestrian struck, transported to hospital. Partial closures in the area however all lanes eastbound on Eglinton Ave E are closed at this time. @TrafficServices investigating. #GO2079433 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2019

#TrafficAlertTO: I61519 EGLINTON AVE E EB Beyond DON MILLS RD: All lanes closed due to collision , Fire and Police on scene. (2019/10/28 06:41 AM). — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) October 28, 2019