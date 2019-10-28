Kitchener Rangers split pair over weekend road trip

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers split a pair of games as they hit the road over the weekend.

On Friday night, they were in the nation’s capital to face the Ottawa 67s.

The Rangers jumped in front on goals by Declan McDonnell, Reid Valade and Riley Damiani but the 67s then took over.

Jack Quinn, Cameron Tolnai and Austen Keating responded for the home side and the teams were all knotted up at three heading into the third period.

It looked as though the two sides would need extra time until Noel Hoefenmayer scored with just 49 seconds remaining to give Ottawa the win.

Jacob Ingham made 28 saves for Kitchener.

The following night the Rangers were in Kingston to take on the Frontenacs and it was a different story for the visitors.

McDonnell and Francesco Pinelli put Kitchener in front with two early goals.

In the second period, Shane Wright answered for Kingston at the 11-minute mark.

A couple of minutes later, Valade potted one for Kitchener while Zayde Wison quickly followed for Kingston with a marker of his own.

The score would finish 3-2 with Ingham making 29 saves for Kitchener to record the win.