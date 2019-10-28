Overnight snowfall creates slippery road conditions in and around Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A blanket of snow has left roads and highways in and around Saskatoon a slippery mess on Monday morning.

Saskatoon RCMP said restrictions are in place on Highway 11 south of the city due to icy road conditions.

A number of tractor-trailer units are stuck at the valley between Dundurn and Hanley, police said.

Both southbound and northbound lanes are affected, and police said traffic is moving slowly in the area.

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

In the city, Saskatoon police said they have received a number of calls reporting winter driving conditions.

City officials said crews are out clearing snow and applying sand on high-traffic roads.

Drivers are being urged by police and city officials to slow down, use caution and allow extra time for the morning commute.

