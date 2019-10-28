Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats superstar Brandon Banks is unquestionably the CFL’s M.O.P.

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 28, 2019 6:00 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Brandon Banks runs in for a touchdwon during second half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes, in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Brandon Banks runs in for a touchdwon during second half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes, in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Brandon Banks’ performance in Hamilton’s 14th win of the season on Saturday in Montreal should cement his status as the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019.

The diminutive Tiger-Cats receiver made 11 receptions for a career-high 201 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead first-place Hamilton to a 38-26 victory over the Alouettes.

He scored a 55-yard touchdown, a 9-yard TD and an 8-yard major against the Als to give him a league-leading 13 receiving TD’s on the season and coupled with his one rushing, kickoff return and missed field goal return touchdowns, Banks has a CFL-high 15 total scores — one more than Saskatchewan running back William Powell.

But Banks’ eye-popping stat line doesn’t end there.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats add to record win total after topping Montreal Alouettes

“Speedy B” also leads the CFL with 112 receptions (also a Tiger-Cats record), 1,550 receiving yards, 657 YAC (yards after catch) yards and eight 100-yard receiving games.

Story continues below advertisement

No other player in the league has been as dominant all season long as Banks has and he is one of the main reasons why the Ticats are the No. 1 team heading into the CFL playoffs and a legitimate Grey Cup contender.

Banks’ main opposition, in my opinion, for the league’s coveted Most Outstanding Player Award are Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, Montreal QB Vernon Adams Jr., and Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris.

Fajardo has been brilliant for the Roughriders, Adams Jr. has been instrumental in helping turn the Alouettes around, and Harris continues to be the deadliest dual-threat in the league.

But none of them has been as dynamic as Banks who — if he plays in Hamilton’s regular-season finale this Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts — has an opportunity to break four single-season Ticats records.

Story continues below advertisement

Plain and simple, the Tiger-Cats are much more outstanding with Brandon Banks who should become the first Hamilton player since Danny McManus in 1999 to win the M.O.P.

List of Hamilton single-season records Brandon Banks could break in 2019:
Receptions – Brandon Banks 112 (previously held by Luke Tasker, 104 receptions in 2017)
Receiving yards – Tony Champion 1,656 (1989), Banks 1,549
Receiving touchdowns – Tony Champion 15 (1989), Banks 13
Total touchdowns – Chris Williams 17 (2012), Banks 16

Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons named new GM of the Toronto Argonauts
Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons named new GM of the Toronto Argonauts
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueSaskatchewan RoughridersGrey CupHamilton Tiger CatsMontreal AlouettesTicatsToronto ArgonautsTiger CatsTi-CatsCFL PlayoffsAndrew HarrisBrandon BanksCody FajardoVernon Adams Jr.William PowellCFL MOPCFL Most Outstanding Player Award
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.