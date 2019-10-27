Bodies found in Coquitlam home were father and son, homicide investigators confirm

The two bodies found inside a Coquitlam home last week were those of a father and his young son, homicide investigators confirm.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the father was in his 40s, while the son was eight years old at the time of their deaths.
Spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang says police aren’t looking for suspects, but the investigation is continuing.
While autopsies were recently completed, Jang says police aren’t commenting on how the father or the boy died.
Police originally descended on a home on Seaton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
On Wednesday afternoon, IHIT said only one person found inside the home was a victim of homicide.
Global News spoke to two residents who said they were approached by two officers asking if they had heard any parties in the area on Sunday. They said the officers assured them they are safe but didn’t elaborate any further.
The residents said a white evidence tent was erected in front of the home Tuesday.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.
—With files from Jon Azpiri and the Canadian Press
