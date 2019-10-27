Menu

Canada

4 injured in a crash involving 6 cars on Décarie Boulevard

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 5:05 pm
File - A police tape line.
File - A police tape line. File Photo

Four people were taken to hospital on Saturday night after a crash involving six cars on Décarie Boulevard.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 71-year-old man suffered a health problem at around 8:40 p.m. that caused him to lose control of his car and burn through a red light.

That led to him slamming into a vehicle turning at the intersection of Edouard-Montpetit Boulevard and Décarie Boulevard, police said.

As a result of the first incident, a series of accidents happened minutes later with four additional cars colliding, police said.

The man was initially transported to hospital in critical condition but he is now stable, according to Chèvrefils.

Story continues below advertisement

The three others were taken in for minor injuries.

