Crime

Cashier at LaSalle dépanneur tied up by armed robber

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 11:59 am
Updated October 26, 2019 12:09 pm
FILE.
FILE. File Photo / Global News

A man suspected to be in his 40s tied up a cashier at a dépanneur Saturday morning in the LaSalle borough, according to Montreal police.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the man entered the Couche-Tard on Dollard Avenue near David-Boyer Street at around 5 a.m.

The armed suspect allegedly tied up the employee, leaving him on the floor behind the counter in order to facilitate movement in the store, said Chèvrefils.

Several minutes later a customer walked in and proceeded to untie the employee. The two then fled the scene and called 9-1-1.

The witnesses were unable to tell if the robber was still in the dépanneur, which forced the police tactical squad to search the building.

Police found that he had fled the scene but believe he was in the store for about an hour.

No one was hurt during the incident, and police are hoping video footage will help further their investigation.

According to Chèvrefils, they’re unsure if anything was stolen.

Although closed for a time, Dollard Avenue has been reopened and no nearby stores of homes were evacuated.

Investigators were on site at around 10:15 a.m. collecting evidence.

The investigation continues.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceRobberyMontrealArmed RobberyLaSalleCaroline ChevrefilsCouche-tarddepanneurclerk tied up
