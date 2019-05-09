5 injured in high-speed car crash on Montreal’s Saint-Michel Boulevard

Five people were injured in a high-speed car crash on Saint-Michel Boulevard in Montreal’s east end on Wednesday night.

Montreal police said that a car occupied by four young men was zigzagging between vehicles when it slammed into another car and hit a lamp post before ending up on the median.

The four men, all between the ages of 18 and 27, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but their lives are not in danger, police said.

The 47-year-old man whose car was hit was less severely hurt but was treated for neck injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture said that alcohol is not suspected to have been involved but that the four men will be questioned once they have been cleared by doctors.

In 2018, there were 1,723 fewer people involved in car accidents, according to a road safety report from the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec released on Thursday — a 4.6 per cent drop from 2017. The report recorded that the number of deaths among 15- to 24-year-old motorists dipped from 77 in 2017 to 50 in 2018.