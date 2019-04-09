1 in hospital after car crashes into truck backing up on Ville-Marie Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the Ville-Marie Expressway.
It happened at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Quebec provincial police, a freight truck was backing up on the expressway near Exit 3 after the driver missed their exit.
A car driving on the A-720 crashed into the back of the truck. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck has been arrested.
Investigators were on scene Tuesday morning investigating the incident.
The highway has since reopened.
