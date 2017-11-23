Canada
November 23, 2017 2:25 pm

Overnight construction in Ville-Marie borough leaves residents frustrated

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Residents in the Ville-Marie borough are frustrated with overnight construction, Thursday, December 23, 2017.

Matt Grillo / Global News
Construction on a portion of Peel Street as well as Jean d’Estrées Street has some residents dealing with a lack of sleep.

Crews have been working overnight on a sewer line and to do repairs on pipes.

“It’s just not stopping,” Lina Soufi, a nearby resident, said. “I’m tossing and turning and thinking I have to work tomorrow.”

Andréanne Jalbert lives in the same building as Soufi and she’s been living a similar experience.

“Quite frankly I haven’t slept a lot in the last two weeks,” Jalbert said. “I’m not as productive at work especially this week.”

A spokesperson for the Ville-Marie borough said the road work on Jean d’Estrées Street is expected to finish by early December.

Jalbert is thinking of circulation a petition and making a formal complaint to the city.

“I’ve been thinking of just asking everyone to sign something and send it to the Ville of Montreal,” Jalbert said. “It’s crazy I mean you can’t sleep at night.”

