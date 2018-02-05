SAAQ not reviewing policy after fatal accident involving senior driver

A deadly accident in St. Laurent stirred a debate about the safety of elderly drivers after a mother was killed and her five-year-old son remains in hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car that hit them was 90 years old, and although he faces no charges, there are lots of questions about the accident. Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) says it’s not looking at reviewing its safety measures for the time being.

The SAAQ says they’ve always been aware that as one gets older, medical issues can affect one’s fitness to drive. However, they say they do not specifically focus on senior drivers. Anyone with medical issues is required by law to declare that at the time he or she renews his or her licence.

A medical report is required for all drivers at age 75, again at age 80, and then every two years after that. For commercial drivers, a medical report is required periodically beginning at age 25.

“I would point out that Quebec right now, for older drivers, has the best record in Canada and we have the lowest rates of deaths and injury. We’re very, very close with Ontario and we’re as much as three times better as some of the other provinces,” Jamie Dow, spokesperson for SAAQ, said.

Dow said that older drivers are responsible for fewer accidents, even if Quebec’s demographics are changing. By 2030, he said that it’s estimated that 25 per cent of drivers will be 75 or older.

Dow said the number of accidents caused by older drivers has risen in the last five years, but the percentage of overall accidents hasn’t changed. He said that currently, younger drivers are responsible for the majority of accidents.

Dow said two age groups of drivers — those under 25, and those over 75 — are 18 per cent of drivers on the road. While drivers over 65 are responsible for eight per cent of all road accidents, drivers under 25 are responsible for 25 per cent of accidents.