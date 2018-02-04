Woman, child critical, after being struck by vehicle in mall parking lot

A woman and a child were critically injured Sunday, in the parking lot of a mall located near Côte-Vertu and Montpellier boulevards in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at around 11: 30 a.m. Witnesses told police the pair were hit as they were walking in front of a vehicle.

Chèvrefils said the woman is believed to be around 40 years old, while the child is thought to be around five. Both were rushed to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, was not injured in the crash. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.