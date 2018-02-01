Saint-Laurent revitalization plan brings excitement, concern

The City of Montreal is adding some new pedestrian-friendly streets next summer, including on Decelles Street in Saint-Laurent.

The stretch between Decarie Boulevard and Sainte-Croix Avenue is expected to undergo a facelift, starting when the weather gets nicer.

It’s an area heavily traveled by students on their way to Vanier College from Côte-Vertu Metro.

“It would be really good to have less cars on that street,” said Vanier student Marilou Limoges as she walked to school Thursday morning.

“I think that’s good actually, because we should be aiming for less cars. We should be aiming for more space for people to walk on the sidewalk,” said student Levis Carpentier.

Students told Global News the sidewalks are sometimes overwhelmed with foot traffic, and more space for pedestrians would be a welcome change.

“It’s almost a natural pathway for students on their way to Vanier College,” said Saint-Laurent borough mayor Alan DeSousa.

He added the street would not be entirely closed to cars.

“I think it’s going to be a shared street. I don’t think we can eliminate cars,” he told Global News.

“There are still needs that have to be met, but I think there’s a need for more space for pedestrians.”

DeSousa said he believes an invigorated Decelles Street will attract even more foot traffic to the area, which could help local businesses.

“Students coming up Decarie from the Metro can stop by, pick up a muffin, pick up a coffee on their way to Vanier,” he said.

“Everyone benefits out of this.”

Some merchants aren’t quite so sure.

Berj Merdjanian, head of the local merchants’ association, said if even one lane of traffic is taken away from Decelles Street, there will be less parking for potential customers.

“We already lost a lot of parking on Decarie. I’m sure merchants will complain. Plus, we are going to lose another 10 or 12 spots and that’s going to have an impact,” Merdjanian said.

He also questioned the city’s plan to bring the idea to life when the weather gets warmer.

“May, June, July, August, September… there aren’t many students walking,” he said.

DeSousa said nothing is set in stone yet.

“We’re going to sit down with the people in the vicinity, with the merchants’ association, with Vanier College and figure out how everybody wins,” he told Global News.