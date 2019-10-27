RCMP investigate 2-vehicle collision involving police cruiser in Lunenburg County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a marked police cruiser that happened early Sunday morning on Northwest Road in Northwest, Lunenburg County.

Police say the RCMP vehicle was travelling northbound en route to assist another RCMP member at approximately 12:45 a.m. when the collision took place.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest youth for mischief after fire in Aylesford

The other vehicle contained three people and none were injured. An RCMP officer was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement