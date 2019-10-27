Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate 2-vehicle collision involving police cruiser in Lunenburg County

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 1:43 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a marked police cruiser that happened early Sunday morning on Northwest Road in Northwest, Lunenburg County.

Police say the RCMP vehicle was travelling northbound en route to assist another RCMP member at approximately 12:45 a.m. when the collision took place.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest youth for mischief after fire in Aylesford

The other vehicle contained three people and none were injured. An RCMP officer was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCollisionNova Scotia RCMPtwo vehicle collisionLunenburg CountynorthwestNorthwest Road
