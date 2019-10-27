Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Martensville, Sask., sewer repair leading to complaints from residents

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 8:32 pm
Martensville construction complaints
There have been a number of resident complaints in Martensville during sewer line repairs on 3rd Avenue South.

Martensville, Sask., residents have expressed frustrations over sewer line repairs.

In emails to Global News, they’ve called the city’s communication around the project “unacceptable.”

3rd Avenue South remains closed because of repairs to a 40-year-old pipe.

Construction began on Oct. 7 and residents say they weren’t given enough notice.

They declined to be on camera but said they were upset they had no bathroom use for over four days in some cases.

READ MORE: Highway construction season in Sask. wrapping up, Regina Bypass nearly complete

That meant as many as nine residents had to use a porta-potty down the block before a temporary washroom was provided by the city.

The city’s director of infrastructure said that the contractor and the city had given sufficient notice.

Story continues below advertisement

“They (the contractor and crew) have been going making contact with these individuals that their water service will not be disconnected, but to please refrain from using their wastewater,” said Matt Gruza.

READ MORE: Modest recovery expected in Saskatoon’s new housing market: CMHC

Gruza added city representatives have been looking for better ways to keep residents informed.

He says the project should be completed by the end of November, weather and schedule permitting.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanMartensvilleWashroomsPipeSewer Repair3rd Ave. Sportapotty
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.