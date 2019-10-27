Martensville, Sask., sewer repair leading to complaints from residents

Send this page to someone via email

Martensville, Sask., residents have expressed frustrations over sewer line repairs.

In emails to Global News, they’ve called the city’s communication around the project “unacceptable.”

3rd Avenue South remains closed because of repairs to a 40-year-old pipe.

Construction began on Oct. 7 and residents say they weren’t given enough notice.

They declined to be on camera but said they were upset they had no bathroom use for over four days in some cases.

That meant as many as nine residents had to use a porta-potty down the block before a temporary washroom was provided by the city.

The city’s director of infrastructure said that the contractor and the city had given sufficient notice.

“They (the contractor and crew) have been going making contact with these individuals that their water service will not be disconnected, but to please refrain from using their wastewater,” said Matt Gruza.

Gruza added city representatives have been looking for better ways to keep residents informed.

He says the project should be completed by the end of November, weather and schedule permitting.