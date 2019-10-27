2 men in serious condition after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are investigating after two men showed up at a hospital in the city’s west end with gunshot wounds.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man in his teens and another in his 20s were seriously injured, with one of the victims having potentially life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after 2 die following midtown incident

The spokesperson said shell casings located near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive, in the Jane and Finch area, “appear” to be related to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and there is no suspect information, police said.

0:44 Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

Story continues below advertisement