Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men in serious condition after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 10:14 am
Police said the men "appear" to have been shot in the Jane and Finch area.
Police said the men "appear" to have been shot in the Jane and Finch area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say officers are investigating after two men showed up at a hospital in the city’s west end with gunshot wounds.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man in his teens and another in his 20s were seriously injured, with one of the victims having potentially life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after 2 die following midtown incident

The spokesperson said shell casings located near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive, in the Jane and Finch area, “appear” to be related to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and there is no suspect information, police said.

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoGun ViolenceToronto crimeToronto shootingtoronto police serviceToronto gun violenceJane and FinchDriftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.