OHL Roundup: Saturday, October 26, 2019

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Nick Robertson scored three times and Liam Kirk had a goal and three assists as the Peterborough Petes downed the Mississauga Steelheads 10-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Robertson’s hat trick gives him a league-leading 16 goals in 14 games.

Mason McTavish added a pair of goals while Zach Gallant, Michael Little, Tucker Robertson and John Parker-Jones also scored for the Petes (10-4-0).

Richard Whittaker, Thomas Harley and Michael Stubbs replied for the Steelheads (4-8-0).

Hunter Jones turned aside 35 shots for Peterborough. Joe Ranger made 37 saves for Mississauga.

The Petes went 4 for 4 on the power play while the Steelheads were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

Whittaker was given a major and game misconduct for slashing at 12:13 of the second period. Teammates Nicholas Canada and Cole Schwindt were also ejected in the third when the game began to get chippy. Canade earned a game misconduct for being third man in on a fight while Schwindt was penalized for leaving the bench on the same stoppage of play at 10:32.

BULLDOGS 3 GENERALS 2 (SO)

HAMILTON — Marco Costantini made 28 saves and Tag Bertuzzi scored the lone shootout goal as the Bulldogs (6-7-1) slipped past Oshawa (10-2-1).

—

OTTERS 6 KNIGHTS 5 (SO)

ERIE Pa. — Chad Yetman scored once in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Otters (7-5-2) edged London (5-4-2) to snap a three-game slide.

—

FIREBIRDS 4 GREYHOUNDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Jack Phibbs struck twice and Jack Wismer had a goal and two helpers as the Firebirds (9-3-0) beat Sault Ste. Marie (6-7-1) for their fourth win in a row.

—

RANGERS 3 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jacob Ingham made 29 saves — including a Vitali Pinchuk penalty shot — as Kitchener (6-3-4) dealt the Frontenacs (1-10-3) their seventh straight loss.

—

WOLVES 5 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Christian Purboo stopped 25 shots, and Sudbury (9-6-0) scored four first-period goals on its way to downing the Spirit (8-6-1).

—

COLTS 4 ICEDOGS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyson Foerster scored his second goal of the night at 17:47 of the third, breaking a 3-3 tie and lifting the Colts (8-4-1) over Niagara (5-6-3).

—

ATTACK 6 BATTALION 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Aidan Dudas scored once and set up two more as the Attack (8-3-1) handed North Bay (3-11-0) its fifth loss in a row.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.

