Mobility scooter user suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle collision in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a mobility scooter is in hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Surrey Saturday.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a collision at the intersection of 56 Avenue and 177B Street around 11 a.m.

“Initial indications are that serious and potentially life-threatening injuries have been sustained by the operator of the mobility scooter as a result of this collision,” RCMP said in a release.

The scooter ended up underneath the front of the pickup truck, which mounted the curb.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Police are asking witnesses — particularly those with dashcam video — to come forward.

READ MORE: Man killed after collision sends car into hydro pole in Surrey

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was shut down on 56 Avenue between 180 and 176B streets. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

1:10 One person killed in multi-vehicle collision in Surrey One person killed in multi-vehicle collision in Surrey