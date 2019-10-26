Menu

Mobility scooter user suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle collision in Surrey

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 6:43 pm
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Global News Files

The driver of a mobility scooter is in hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Surrey Saturday.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a collision at the intersection of 56 Avenue and 177B Street around 11 a.m.

“Initial indications are that serious and potentially life-threatening injuries have been sustained by the operator of the mobility scooter as a result of this collision,” RCMP said in a release.

The scooter ended up underneath the front of the pickup truck, which mounted the curb.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Police are asking witnesses — particularly those with dashcam video — to come forward.

Traffic was shut down on 56 Avenue between 180 and 176B streets. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.



