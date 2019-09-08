Man killed after collision sends car into hydro pole in Surrey

One man was killed and three more were hurt after a serious crash in Surrey early Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP were called to Nordel Way just east of 120 Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision, which sent a black Mustang into a hydro pole.

Police say the other vehicle, a grey Camaro, was travelling westbound in the fast lane of Nordel Way when the Mustang, which was passing the Camaro, lost control.

The passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were in their late 20s.

The two men in the Camaro, also in their late 20s, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash, creating slick road conditions.

Nordel Way was shut down in both directions between 120 Street and 88 Avenue, remaining closed throughout the morning as police investigated.

The road was reopened just after 11 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or what led to it, or has dashcam video, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.