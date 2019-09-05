South Surrey crash during morning commute leaves one dead

A crash during the morning commute in South Surrey left one person dead on Thursday.

Surrey RCMP said it was called to 40th Avenue near 176th Street around 6:50 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Police said one driver was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was in either vehicle.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Mounties said traffic in the area would be affected for an undetermined time as police investigate.

176th Street was closed between the intersection of Highway 10 and 32nd Avenue, and 40th Avenue was closed between 168th Street and 176th Street.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.