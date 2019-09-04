Victim of fatal Chilliwack crash identified as 17-year-old from Abbotsford

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Chilliwack Lake Road on Tuesday has been identified as a 17-year-old from Abbotsford.

Family and friends have identified Jorden Child as the person behind the wheel of a car that police say crashed into a tree on a remote stretch of the road.

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. The vehicle’s sole occupant was declared dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe for Child’s family says the teen was on his way home from a grad party at Chilliwack Lake when the crash happened.

A large crowd of friends and supporters gathered at a skateboard park next to Yale Secondary School on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teen.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the crash.