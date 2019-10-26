Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Residents unhappy as Toronto-area tourists descend upon Ontario hamlet

By Albert Delitala Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 7:23 pm
Town overrun by tourists from Toronto seeking fall colours
WATCH: For a neighbourhood in Caledon, a large number of tourists coming to see the fall colours has proven overwhelming. Albert Delitala has the story.

An increasing number of Toronto-area tourists are visiting the hamlet of Belfountain, Ont. in search of fall colours, leaving residents unimpressed.

Mike Morro and his partner, Holly, say they’ve had to deal with a lot of noise lately, as visitors zip by their property along Forks of the Credit Road.

Related News

“It’s more of a little race track it’s been turning into,” Morro said.

“So that’s been happening the past couple years. There’s been at least five, six accidents in the area.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re pretty resilient folks up here’: 1000 Islands tourism on rising water levels

Morro, who has lived in the Belfountain and Caledon area for about 20 years, says the changing fall colours are becoming increasingly popular, especially to those from the Toronto area.

“I don’t know if it’s websites or communication but there are a lot more people coming up here in the fall,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

To help deal with the number of tourists, the area launched “Project Colours” about 20 years ago, which included a seasonal boost in the presence of Ontario Provincial Police, Caledon regional councillor Ian Sinclair told Global News.

The science behind fall colours and why this is going to be a great year
The science behind fall colours and why this is going to be a great year

Despite this, he said a growing population in the GTA has made it difficult to keep up.

“We just don’t have any more space in this road — and these scenic drives — to take [more] people,” he said.

Sinclair wants to see less promotion of the area, which he said receives many thousands of tourists over several weekends each year.

He also wants those who visit to show more respect.

“They start picnicing on people’s lawns, they’ll bang on people’s doors to use the washroom — lots of litter, and [they] trespass,” he said.

READ MORE: Woman killed by bear in northern Ontario cottage country

In an email, the OPP said it is working with community partners to identify and respond to tourism-related resident concerns.

“Public safety is a priority for the OPP and each year the police work diligently to ensure that residents and visitors alike can enjoy the changing fall colours within the Town of Caledon,” Const. Iryna Nebogatova wrote.

Back at Mike Morro’s place, he said he welcomes the tourists — as long as they behave themselves.

“Just please respect the neighbours, the speed limits, and don’t litter,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoGreater Toronto AreaCaledonCottage CountryFall coloursFall FoliageBelfountainIan SinclairMike Morro
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.